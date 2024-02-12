The Elder One

Meet CPT William Nuessle, the seasoned warrior with a youthful spirit who might be the oldest on Team IACH, but age is just a number for this determined leader. He sees his deployment experience and the wisdom that comes with age as assets that will propel his team to victory at the Best Leader Competition.



Nuessle doesn't just believe in himself, he believes fiercely in his team. He describes them as a formidable force, a band of Soldiers with unique talents and unwavering ambition. Together, they are a machine honed for competition, ready to leave their mark on the battlefield.



There's nothing he'd rather do than train alongside these Soldiers, pushing each other to be better, stronger, and ready to conquer any challenge.

