    Condoms Still Best Defense Against Infection, Unwanted Pregnancy

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Robyn Mincher 

    Defense Health Agency

    Department of Defense health surveillance data continue to reflect that sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, are widespread among both men and women in the military.

    The STIs tracked among active-duty service members include syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia as well as the human papilloma virus, or HPV, and genital herpes simplex virus. Some evidence even suggests some STIs, such as chlamydia, may be more common among female service members than their civilian counterparts.

    Public Health
    Sexually transmitted infections
    DHA Spotlight

