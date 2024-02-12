Department of Defense health surveillance data continue to reflect that sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, are widespread among both men and women in the military.



The STIs tracked among active-duty service members include syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia as well as the human papilloma virus, or HPV, and genital herpes simplex virus. Some evidence even suggests some STIs, such as chlamydia, may be more common among female service members than their civilian counterparts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8239614 VIRIN: 240214-O-NH850-9163 Resolution: 1200x628 Size: 474.07 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Condoms Still Best Defense Against Infection, Unwanted Pregnancy, by Robyn Mincher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.