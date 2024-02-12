The Unified Command continues to respond to vessel grounded vessel two miles southwest of Bodega Bay, Feb. 13, 2023. The unified command consists of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, California State Parks, Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, and the vessel captain. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 22:39 Photo ID: 8239256 VIRIN: 240213-G-G2014-1001 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 428.86 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unified Command continues response to grounded vessel near Bodega Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.