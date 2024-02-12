The Unified Command continues to respond to vessel grounded vessel two miles southwest of Bodega Bay, Feb. 13, 2023. The unified command consists of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, California State Parks, Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, and the vessel captain. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 22:39
|Photo ID:
|8239256
|VIRIN:
|240213-G-G2014-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|428.86 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unified Command continues response to grounded vessel near Bodega Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT