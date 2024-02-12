Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues response to grounded vessel near Bodega Bay

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Unified Command continues to respond to vessel grounded vessel two miles southwest of Bodega Bay, Feb. 13, 2023. The unified command consists of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, California State Parks, Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, and the vessel captain. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife photo)

