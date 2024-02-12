Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cetacean Desk

    Cetacean Desk

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The newly established cetacean desk program, aimed at preventing whale disturbances in the Salish Sea, is located in the Coast Guard's Puget Sound Vessel Traffic System office in Seattle, Washington, Feb. 21, 2024. The cetacean desk was authorized, developed and implemented through the Don Young Authorization Act of 2022. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Annika Hirschler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 13:18
    Photo ID: 8238384
    VIRIN: 240206-G-AA112-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 292.32 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Seattle
    desk
    whale
    Salish
    cetacean

