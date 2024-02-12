U.S. Africa Command Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Year 2023

Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Jessica Pan poses with her husband and three children after her promotion ceremony to the rank of major, Feb. 22, 2023, at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda. Pan was named as the U.S. Africa Command Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Year for 2023. She serves as the bilateral affairs officer in Rwanda, working with the Office of Defense Cooperation, and the U.S. Ambassador’s country team, providing partner country information on State Partnership Program relevant activities. The Nebraska National Guard and Rwanda Defence Force have had a state partnership since Dec. 12, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Jessica Pan)

