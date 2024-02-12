Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Year 2023

    U.S. Africa Command Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Year 2023

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Jessica Pan poses with her husband and three children after her promotion ceremony to the rank of major, Feb. 22, 2023, at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda. Pan was named as the U.S. Africa Command Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Year for 2023. She serves as the bilateral affairs officer in Rwanda, working with the Office of Defense Cooperation, and the U.S. Ambassador’s country team, providing partner country information on State Partnership Program relevant activities. The Nebraska National Guard and Rwanda Defence Force have had a state partnership since Dec. 12, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Jessica Pan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 13:08
    Photo ID: 8238347
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-A3598-1001
    Resolution: 1000x750
    Size: 77.15 KB
    Location: KIGALI, RW
    Hometown: FAIRBURY, NE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Year 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nebraska Guardsman named U.S. Africa Command&rsquo;s 2023 Bilateral Affairs Officer of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Nebraska
    State Partnership Program
    Embassy
    Rwanda
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT