Maine Airmen meet with Senator Susan Collins, Washington D.C. The meeting involved several MAINEiacs and the Senator's team and was aimed at introducing Senator Collins to our new Wing Commander, Colonel Byron Newell, and discussing the status of the 101st Air Refueling Wing.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8238088
|VIRIN:
|240209-Z-IA789-1185
|Resolution:
|2769x1669
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maine Airmen Meets With Senator Collins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT