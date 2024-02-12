Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine Airmen Meets With Senator Collins

    Maine Airmen Meets With Senator Collins

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Maine Airmen meet with Senator Susan Collins, Washington D.C. The meeting involved several MAINEiacs and the Senator's team and was aimed at introducing Senator Collins to our new Wing Commander, Colonel Byron Newell, and discussing the status of the 101st Air Refueling Wing.

    This work, Maine Airmen Meets With Senator Collins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

