Opha Mae II Completes Corporal's Course

Opha Mae II, the Depot Mascot, poses for a photo with Class 1-24 for the completion of Corporal’s Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 2, 2024. The mascot is used to boost the morale of Marines and recruits aboard the depot, as well as the families of graduating Marines that come to visit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)

