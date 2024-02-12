Opha Mae II, the Depot Mascot, poses for a photo with Class 1-24 for the completion of Corporal’s Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 2, 2024. The mascot is used to boost the morale of Marines and recruits aboard the depot, as well as the families of graduating Marines that come to visit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8237867
|VIRIN:
|240202-M-OL563-1004
|Resolution:
|3924x2437
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Opha Mae II Completes Corporal's Course, by PFC Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT