    Opha Mae II Completes Corporal's Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Opha Mae II, the Depot Mascot, poses for a photo with Class 1-24 for the completion of Corporal’s Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 2, 2024. The mascot is used to boost the morale of Marines and recruits aboard the depot, as well as the families of graduating Marines that come to visit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 10:08
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    ceremony
    NCO
    morale
    dog
    PME
    MCRDPI

