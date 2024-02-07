Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBD 1 chapel provides movie theater experience for service members

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Senior Airman Aaron Long, Space Base Delta 1 religious affairs Airman, left, and Capt. Benjamin Riley, SBD 1 chaplain, provide tickets to “Wonka” at a movie theater in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2024. This event was provided by the SBD 1 chapel to build morale among military members and their families. The SBD 1 chapel rented a movie theater screen, and every patron received a complimentary movie ticket and snack box. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8236970
    VIRIN: 240210-F-JC347-1001
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SBD 1 chapel provides movie theater experience for service members , by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

