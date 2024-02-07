SBD 1 chapel provides movie theater experience for service members

Senior Airman Aaron Long, Space Base Delta 1 religious affairs Airman, left, and Capt. Benjamin Riley, SBD 1 chaplain, provide tickets to “Wonka” at a movie theater in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2024. This event was provided by the SBD 1 chapel to build morale among military members and their families. The SBD 1 chapel rented a movie theater screen, and every patron received a complimentary movie ticket and snack box. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

