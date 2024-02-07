Senior Airman Aaron Long, Space Base Delta 1 religious affairs Airman, left, and Capt. Benjamin Riley, SBD 1 chaplain, provide tickets to “Wonka” at a movie theater in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 10, 2024. This event was provided by the SBD 1 chapel to build morale among military members and their families. The SBD 1 chapel rented a movie theater screen, and every patron received a complimentary movie ticket and snack box. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8236970
|VIRIN:
|240210-F-JC347-1001
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 1 chapel provides movie theater experience for service members , by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT