    Coast Guard interdicts 6 lancha crews, seize 1,300 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 1 of 2]

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 26-foot over-the-horizon boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo surveys red snapper on board a Mexican lancha about 26 miles offshore the southern Texas coast, Feb. 6, 2024. All told, Coast Guard Cutter Jacbob Poroo and Coast Guard Station South Padre Island crews interdicted six lanchas, seized 1,300 pounds of red snapper and shark. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Jacob Poroo)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    gulf of mexico
    coast guard
    texas
    lancha

