A 26-foot over-the-horizon boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo surveys red snapper on board a Mexican lancha about 26 miles offshore the southern Texas coast, Feb. 6, 2024. All told, Coast Guard Cutter Jacbob Poroo and Coast Guard Station South Padre Island crews interdicted six lanchas, seized 1,300 pounds of red snapper and shark. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Jacob Poroo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8236944
|VIRIN:
|240206-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard interdicts 6 lancha crews, seize 1,300 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT