A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, flies over the Bombing Target 11 range on Piney Island, North Carolina, during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 22, 2024. Soldiers used Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s authentic training environment to refine tactical proficiency and adaptability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 14:28
|Photo ID:
|8236589
|VIRIN:
|240123-M-RT718-1001
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BT-11 1/82 Airborne Division Live Fire, by LCpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AH-64 Apache
