    BT-11 1/82 Airborne Division Live Fire

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, flies over the Bombing Target 11 range on Piney Island, North Carolina, during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 22, 2024. Soldiers used Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s authentic training environment to refine tactical proficiency and adaptability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 14:28
    Photo ID: 8236589
    VIRIN: 240123-M-RT718-1001
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BT-11 1/82 Airborne Division Live Fire, by LCpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AH-64 Apache

    TAGS

    Apache
    BT-11
    AH-64E

