Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Participate In Installation Exercise

Law enforcements agents from the Installation Security Department, the Newport County Special Response Team, and the regional office of Naval Criminal Investigative Service conduct a hot wash at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center New England following an active shooter exercise conducted there as part of the annual Exercise Citadel Shield Feb. 8, 2024.

