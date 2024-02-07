Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Participate In Installation Exercise

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Law enforcements agents from the Installation Security Department, the Newport County Special Response Team, and the regional office of Naval Criminal Investigative Service conduct a hot wash at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Center New England following an active shooter exercise conducted there as part of the annual Exercise Citadel Shield Feb. 8, 2024.

