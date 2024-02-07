Pacific Partnership 24-1: Palau End-Of-Mission Graphic

Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Republic of Palau mission stop data Dec. 7, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships (U.S. Navy Infographic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin ArnoldHendershot)

