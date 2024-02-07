Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Palau End-Of-Mission Graphic

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Palau End-Of-Mission Graphic

    PALAU

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Republic of Palau mission stop data Dec. 7, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships (U.S. Navy Infographic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin ArnoldHendershot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8235825
    VIRIN: 240211-N-RM312-7468
    Resolution: 10800x7200
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 24-1: Palau End-Of-Mission Graphic, by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific partnership
    pp24-1
    pacific partnership 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT