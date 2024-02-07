Welcome Aboard Ensign Chris McGann

Ensign Chris McGann, Assistant Bandmaster assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Ensign McGann transferred to USFFB from Navy Band Northeast. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winnie Dawkins).

