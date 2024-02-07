Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard Ensign Chris McGann

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Winifield Dawkins II 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Ensign Chris McGann, Assistant Bandmaster assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Ensign McGann transferred to USFFB from Navy Band Northeast. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winnie Dawkins).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 16:57
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard Ensign Chris McGann, by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Band Officer

    TAGS

    Musician
    Navy Band
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band
    Welcome Aboard
    Trumpet Instrumentalist

