    Welcome Aboard Master Chief Bonistalli

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Winifield Dawkins II 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Master Chief Musician Greg Bonistalli, Senior Enlisted Leader assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Master Chief Bonistalli recently transferred to USFFB after completing a successful tour with U.S. Pacific Fleet Band. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winnie Dawkins).

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 16:13
    Photo ID: 8235714
    VIRIN: 240119-N-AN678-1692
    Resolution: 2620x4180
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard Master Chief Bonistalli, by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Musician

    Conductor
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Fleet Forces Band
    Welcome Aboard

