Welcome Aboard Musician 3rd Class Cory Johnson

Musician 3rd Class Cory Johnson, a trumpet instrumentalist assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Johnson recently transferred to USFFB after completing a successful tour with U.S. Pacific Fleet Band. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winnie Dawkins).

