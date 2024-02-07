Multiple KC-135R Stratotanker belonging to the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s fleet sit on the flight line with a CH-47 Chinook belonging to Bravo Company, a 1-169th Aviation, Alabama Army National Guard flying in the background at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. The mission of the 117 ARW is to provide quality worldwide air refueling, airlift, support, logistics, intelligence, and medical services in support of its community, state, and the nation with its KC-135R Stratotanker fleet. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 14:13 Photo ID: 8235682 VIRIN: 240209-Z-FG097-2199 Resolution: 5066x3377 Size: 6.54 MB Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Airmen keep their KC-135R Stratotanker fleet always ready, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.