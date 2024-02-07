Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fifth Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Robert D. Gaylor Laid to Rest

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.1221

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass attends the memorial service for the fifth Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Robert D. Gaylor, Feb. 10, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Gaylor spent more than seven decades improving the Air Force through its people. He was an active proponent of professional military education and frequently delivered seminars in-person and online until his passing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

