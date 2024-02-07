U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia bids Farewell to Former Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Angela Myers

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Angela Myers, former executive officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia Feb. 9, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

