Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia bids Farewell to Former Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Angela Myers

    U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia bids Farewell to Former Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Angela Myers

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Angela Myers, former executive officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia Feb. 9, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 02:46
    Photo ID: 8234863
    VIRIN: 240209-N-KE644-2002
    Resolution: 5351x3567
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia bids Farewell to Former Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Angela Myers, by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Farewell
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Navy
    Mission ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT