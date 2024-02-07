Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner offshore of Saipan

    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner offshore of Saipan

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of a U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew airlift a commercial mariner from the motor vessel Antwerpen Express 50 nautical miles off of Saipan in 7-foot seas and winds of 16 mph on Feb. 9, 2024. He was delivered to the capable hands of emergency medical responders from Guam Fire Rescue at Naval Hospital Guam. They further transported him to Guam Memorial Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8234723
    VIRIN: 240902-G-G0020-1002
    Resolution: 2000x2668
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner offshore of Saipan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner offshore of Saipan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    HSC25
    Coast Guard
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT