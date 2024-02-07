U.S. Coast Guard, Navy Helicopter Squadron execute critical medical evacuation of Filipino mariner offshore of Saipan

In a display of exceptional interagency cooperation, a commercial mariner in urgent need of medical care was safely evacuated to Guam on Feb. 9, 2024, thanks to the swift actions of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25). The mariner was then airlifted from the ship in 7-foot seas and winds of 16 mph and delivered to the capable hands of emergency medical responders from Guam Fire Rescue at Naval Hospital Guam. They further transported him to Guam Memorial Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Navy photo)

