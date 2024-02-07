Recipient of the 2024 BEYA Stars and Stripes Federal Agency Leadership Award
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8233965
|VIRIN:
|240209-D-SS021-1000
|Resolution:
|2083x710
|Size:
|656.73 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marcus Smith, Ph.D., SMART Deputy Program Manager and Phase 2 SMART Scholar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marcus Smith: A SMART Scholar’s Impact in STEM and Diversity Leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT