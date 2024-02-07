58th Transportation Battalion cuts ribbon on new medical facility

From left: Lt. Col. Steven Robinette, 58th Transportation Battalion commander; Brig. Gen. Beth Behn, Army Transportation Corps chief; and Capt. Kathleen Cylkowski, nurse practitioner and officer in charge of the battalion’s new U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Organic Medical Support facility, cut the ceremonial ribbon Feb. 6 in Bldg. 1621. TOMS facilities, as they're commonly called, provide essential examinations, vision screenings and simple medical procedures, and better integrate medical resources directly into the unit to better enhance readiness.

