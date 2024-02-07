Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th Transportation Battalion cuts ribbon on new medical facility

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    From left: Lt. Col. Steven Robinette, 58th Transportation Battalion commander; Brig. Gen. Beth Behn, Army Transportation Corps chief; and Capt. Kathleen Cylkowski, nurse practitioner and officer in charge of the battalion’s new U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Organic Medical Support facility, cut the ceremonial ribbon Feb. 6 in Bldg. 1621. TOMS facilities, as they're commonly called, provide essential examinations, vision screenings and simple medical procedures, and better integrate medical resources directly into the unit to better enhance readiness.

    This work, 58th Transportation Battalion cuts ribbon on new medical facility, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

