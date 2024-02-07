Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Samoan shipriders conduct boardings

    SAMOA

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Boarding team members in a small boat prepare to pull alongside the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) for a passenger transfer in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 6, 2024. Harriet Lane is conducting its inaugural patrol for Operation Blue Pacific, which encompasses supporting efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in Oceania. Harriet Lane will work by, with, and through allies and partners within Oceania with a focus on subject matter exchanges, joint deployments, and capacity bolstering to promote and model good maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    District 14
    Harriet Lane
    Blue Pacific
    IUUF
    USCG OpBluePacific

