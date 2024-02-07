U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Samoan shipriders conduct boardings

Boarding team members in a small boat prepare to pull alongside the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) for a passenger transfer in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 6, 2024. Harriet Lane is conducting its inaugural patrol for Operation Blue Pacific, which encompasses supporting efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in Oceania. Harriet Lane will work by, with, and through allies and partners within Oceania with a focus on subject matter exchanges, joint deployments, and capacity bolstering to promote and model good maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 23:53
|Photo ID:
|8232891
|VIRIN:
|240206-G-RS249-5555
|Resolution:
|2749x1833
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|WS
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
