Expeditionary treatment focus for Army’s premier medical developers during 2024 and beyond

Caitlyn L. Felkoski is a project manager with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Md. She leads the roughly two dozen team members of USAMMDA’s Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment Project Management Office, which works with stakeholders and medical developers within the DoD, academia, and industry to find and develop novel solutions for the challenges facing medical officers, medics, and corpsmen at the far reaches of the globe. “I've always been interested in science and helping others,” said Felkoski, who was raised in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and graduated from Virginia Tech with a chemistry degree in 2011 before earning a master’s in biotechnology management from the University of Maryland University College (now University of Maryland Global Campus) in 2017. “A natural marriage of those two is medicine. Although I did not pursue a medical career in the traditional sense, I enjoy that I get to use my science background and project management skills to support our mission and help the Warfighter.” USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo/Released)

