Champ of the week – SrA Samuel Ferguson

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Master Sgt. Kristianna Arline, with the 6th ARW 6th senior enlisted leader of wing personnel programs, right, pose for a photo with Senior Airman Samuel Ferguson, a bioenvironmental equipment technician assigned to the 6th Medical Group, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. Ferguson was recognized as the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s Champion of the week for his leadership and technical expertise during a recent medical resonance imaging (MRI) equipment emergency. He swiftly identified and rectified a critical backup power supply failure, preventing potential damage to the $740K system and a $90M facility. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

