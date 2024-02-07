Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champ of the week – SrA Samuel Ferguson

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, and Master Sgt. Kristianna Arline, with the 6th ARW 6th senior enlisted leader of wing personnel programs, right, pose for a photo with Senior Airman Samuel Ferguson, a bioenvironmental equipment technician assigned to the 6th Medical Group, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. Ferguson was recognized as the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s Champion of the week for his leadership and technical expertise during a recent medical resonance imaging (MRI) equipment emergency. He swiftly identified and rectified a critical backup power supply failure, preventing potential damage to the $740K system and a $90M facility. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champ of the week – SrA Samuel Ferguson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Medical Group
    Champ of the week
    6th Air Refueling Wing

