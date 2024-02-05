Emergency Placement Care program relaunches on Humphreys

The Emergency Placement Care program assists in situations where a child cannot be safely cared, for such as child abuse or domestic-abuse situation. The EPC program provides 24-hour care in an EPC provider’s home for children who cannot be cared for by their natural family or legal guardian. (graphic provided)

