Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Placement Care program relaunches on Humphreys

    Emergency Placement Care program relaunches on Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    The Emergency Placement Care program assists in situations where a child cannot be safely cared, for such as child abuse or domestic-abuse situation. The EPC program provides 24-hour care in an EPC provider’s home for children who cannot be cared for by their natural family or legal guardian. (graphic provided)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 23:40
    Photo ID: 8230378
    VIRIN: 240208-A-A1109-1001
    Resolution: 2549x3294
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Placement Care program relaunches on Humphreys, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Emergency Placement Care program relaunches on Humphreys

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    domestic abuse
    child abuse
    army community service
    emergency placement care program
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT