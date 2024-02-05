Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Sudden Response 2024

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brannon Deugan 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    U.S. Army Spc. Kristna Thomas, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McCoy, Wash., coordinates the reporting procedures and personnel management processes during exercise Sudden Response 2024 and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise at Camp Nett at Niantic, Conn., Feb. 6, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the DCE certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Monica Guitron)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 18:34
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Sudden Response 2024
    FEMA, USNORTHCOM, JTFCS, DCO, SR24, Sudden Response 2024

