U.S. Army Spc. Kristna Thomas, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McCoy, Wash., coordinates the reporting procedures and personnel management processes during exercise Sudden Response 2024 and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise at Camp Nett at Niantic, Conn., Feb. 6, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the DCE certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Monica Guitron)

