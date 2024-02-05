The Air Force Materiel Command continues to make progress on the lines of effort identified in its 2023 Strategic Plan as it develops, delivers, supports and sustains the war-winning platforms and capabilities our warfighters need to succeed.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8229928
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-JT962-1002
|Resolution:
|2070x4134
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BAS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One year later: AFMC continues to advance Strategic Plan Lines of Effort, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One year later: AFMC continues to advance Strategic Plan Lines of Effort
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT