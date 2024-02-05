Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    From left, U.S. Marines Corps Col. Zeb B. Beasley, commanding officer with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), Maryland's Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Veteran Affairs Sec. Anthony Woods, and Capt. David Wilson, commanding officer, with Naval Support Activity South Potomac pose for a photo during a tour of CBIRF’s EOD Training Facility at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 05, 2024. During the tour, Lt. Gov. Miller, Sec. Woods, and other attendees engaged with CBIRF Marines, witnessing numerous demonstrations showcasing the response force's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce)

    This work, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF, by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

