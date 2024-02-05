Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF

From left, U.S. Marines Corps Col. Zeb B. Beasley, commanding officer with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), Maryland's Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Veteran Affairs Sec. Anthony Woods, and Capt. David Wilson, commanding officer, with Naval Support Activity South Potomac pose for a photo during a tour of CBIRF’s EOD Training Facility at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 05, 2024. During the tour, Lt. Gov. Miller, Sec. Woods, and other attendees engaged with CBIRF Marines, witnessing numerous demonstrations showcasing the response force's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce)

