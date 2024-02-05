Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF

U.S. Marines Corps Col. Zeb B. Beasley with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) speaks to visitors during a tour of CBIRF’s EOD Training Facility at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 05, 2024. During the tour, Maryland's Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Veterans Affairs Sec. Anthony Woods, and other attendees engaged with CBIRF Marines, witnessing numerous demonstrations showcasing the response force's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce)

