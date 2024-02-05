Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF

    Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF

    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines Corps Col. Zeb B. Beasley with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) speaks to visitors during a tour of CBIRF’s EOD Training Facility at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 05, 2024. During the tour, Maryland's Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Veterans Affairs Sec. Anthony Woods, and other attendees engaged with CBIRF Marines, witnessing numerous demonstrations showcasing the response force's capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 15:09
    Photo ID: 8229831
    VIRIN: 240205-M-JC426-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4200
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Visits CBIRF, by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    EOD
    CBIRF
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT