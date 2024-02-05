Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, right, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, poses for a group photo with Hospital Corpsman Kimberleigh Velez, center, NMRTC, Bethesda's Bluejacket of the quarter, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Josina Cato, NMRTC, Bethesda's command master chief, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 6, 2024. The Sailors were selected for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8229369
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-AB123-1003
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|415.46 KB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership announce Sailors of the Quarter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT