    NMRTC, Bethesda Leadership announce Sailors of the Quarter

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, right, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, poses for a group photo with Hospital Corpsman Kimberleigh Velez, center, NMRTC, Bethesda's Bluejacket of the quarter, and Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Josina Cato, NMRTC, Bethesda's command master chief, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 6, 2024. The Sailors were selected for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    Sailor of the Quarter
    Walter Reed
    Bethesda
    DHA
    NMRTC

