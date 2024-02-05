AMCOM commander discusses National Defense Industrial Strategy with industry, academia partners

Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor and former commander of the Army Materiel Command Paul Kern host a fireside chat Jan. 29, during a visit to an industry partner in Decatur, Ala. In addition to the informal discussion, O’Connor met with the leadership to discuss the importance of a strong defense industrial base.

