Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor and former commander of the Army Materiel Command Paul Kern host a fireside chat Jan. 29, during a visit to an industry partner in Decatur, Ala. In addition to the informal discussion, O’Connor met with the leadership to discuss the importance of a strong defense industrial base.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8229330
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-QV384-2238
|Resolution:
|7230x4518
|Size:
|9.87 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM commander discusses National Defense Industrial Strategy with industry, academia partners, by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
