    AMCOM commander discusses National Defense Industrial Strategy with industry, academia partners

    DECATUR, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor and former commander of the Army Materiel Command Paul Kern host a fireside chat Jan. 29, during a visit to an industry partner in Decatur, Ala. In addition to the informal discussion, O’Connor met with the leadership to discuss the importance of a strong defense industrial base.

