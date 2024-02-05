Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2- JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2023

    AFW2- JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2023

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Department of Defense recognizes November as Warrior Care Month where military service branches and organizations highlight the strength and resilience of our wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers. This effort aims to raise awareness of the recovery coordination resources and programs readily available for wounded warriors to assist in their overall physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program hosted their Northeast C.A.R.E. Event at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland as they celebrated Warrior Care Month. The week-long event consisted of resilience activities, support workshops, adaptive sports training, and a networking fair. In honor of Warrior Care Month, AFW2 integrated a Day of Healing where wounded warriors, and their caregivers, showcased their creativity and talents through musical and theatrical performances and an artwork display.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:23
    Photo ID: 8229267
    VIRIN: 231114-O-YI722-1809
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
    Hometown: NONE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2- JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2023, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFW2 Care Beyond Duty Caregiver Warrior Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT