    Pacific Partnership 2024-1 End of Mission Graphic

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Infographic illustrating the accomplishments of the humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness mission Pacific Partnership 2024-1. (Graphic Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24
    PP24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1

