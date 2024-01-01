Infographic illustrating the accomplishments of the humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness mission Pacific Partnership 2024-1. (Graphic Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 20:55
|Photo ID:
|8228408
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-GA297-1001
|Resolution:
|2592x1728
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1 End of Mission Graphic, by PO2 Celia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT