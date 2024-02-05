Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Mike McGinnis Returns to Service as Navy Medicine Executive Director

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Dr. Mike McGinnis signs his oath of office as a Senior Executive Service (SES) civilian on February 6, 2024. He is the second SES to serve in the Navy Medicine Executive Director role since 2015. (Photo by Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, BUMED Public Affairs Officer).

