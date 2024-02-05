Dr. Mike McGinnis Returns to Service as Navy Medicine Executive Director

Dr. Mike McGinnis signs his oath of office as a Senior Executive Service (SES) civilian on February 6, 2024. He is the second SES to serve in the Navy Medicine Executive Director role since 2015. (Photo by Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, BUMED Public Affairs Officer).

Date Taken: 02.06.2024
Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US