Dr. Mike McGinnis signs his oath of office as a Senior Executive Service (SES) civilian on February 6, 2024. He is the second SES to serve in the Navy Medicine Executive Director role since 2015. (Photo by Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, BUMED Public Affairs Officer).
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8228080
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-N1526-1001
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Dr. Mike McGinnis Returns to Service as Navy Medicine Executive Director
