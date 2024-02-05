Technical Sgt. Troy Perry is the 459th ARW Warrior of the Month for February 2024

Technical Sergeant Troy Perry of the 459th Air Refueling Wing Equal Opportunity Office is the 459th ARW Warrior of the Month. Regarding his service, he says, "the Air Force has provided me an opportunity to effectively develop my technical and leadership skills. My transition from aircraft maintenance to the Equal Opportunity career field has allowed me to better align my civilian career as a Human Capital Manager to my military AFSC and, ultimately, support my military career goal of becoming a Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL). As an SEL, I will have the opportunity to strategically influence change, help develop and mentor Airmen, and directly support the mission."

