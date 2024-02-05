Newly updated icon was created for the 31st Fighter Wing's social media platforms at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 29, 2023. The mission of the 31st FW is to secure the base, generate combat airpower and be ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 07:48 Photo ID: 8226902 VIRIN: 230929-F-ZJ681-1001 Resolution: 2027x2048 Size: 261.58 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing Icon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.