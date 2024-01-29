FORT EUSTIS, Va. (Feb. 5, 2024) – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, map out locations for medical centers at Fort Eustis, Va, Feb. 5, 2024 during exercise Sudden Response 2024 and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 17:38 Photo ID: 8226373 VIRIN: 240205-N-SD965-9008 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.88 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sudden Response 2024, by CPO Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.