Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sudden Response 2024

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brannon Deugan 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    FORT EUSTIS, Va. (Feb. 5, 2024) – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 62nd Medical Brigade, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, map out locations for medical centers at Fort Eustis, Va, Feb. 5, 2024 during exercise Sudden Response 2024 and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

    TAGS

    Sudden Response 2024
    FEMA, USNORTHCOM, JTFCS, DCO, SR24, Sudden Response 2024

