Mr. Mike Cook, Assistant Deputy G-8, U.S. Army Materiel Command (USAMC), outlines plans for reducing audit material weaknesses during the 2023 Army Annual Audit Summit in Washington Dec. 14, 2023. The two-day summit featured audit-related presentations, training sessions, technology demonstrations and employee recognitions from leaders across the DoD including USAMC, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller), and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:17 Photo ID: 8225762 VIRIN: 231214-A-YE579-1045 Resolution: 3156x2104 Size: 1.06 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Audit Summit, by Matt Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.