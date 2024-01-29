Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Audit Summit

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Matt Leonard 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    Mr. Mike Cook, Assistant Deputy G-8, U.S. Army Materiel Command (USAMC), outlines plans for reducing audit material weaknesses during the 2023 Army Annual Audit Summit in Washington Dec. 14, 2023. The two-day summit featured audit-related presentations, training sessions, technology demonstrations and employee recognitions from leaders across the DoD including USAMC, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller), and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

