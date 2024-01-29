Ms. Johanna Sears, Director, Enterprise Business Systems - Convergence (EBS-C), Accounting and Audit Integration, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller), (OASA (FM&C)), discusses EBS-C during the 2023 Army Annual Audit Summit in Washington Dec. 14, 2023. The two-day summit featured audit-related presentations, training sessions, technology demonstrations and employee recognitions from leaders across the DoD including U.S. Army Materiel Command, OASA (FM&C), and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

This work, Army Audit Summit, by Matt Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.