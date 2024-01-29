Army Audit Summit

Ms. Amanda McCoy, U.S. Army Financial Management Command; Lt. Col. James Prendergast, HQDA Dep. Chief of Staff / G-9; Mr. Mark Watson, National Guard Bureau; and Mr. David Holly, U. S. Army Installation Management Command discuss Audit Acceleration Teams during the 2023 Army Annual Audit Summit in Washington Dec. 13, 2023. The two-day summit featured audit-related presentations, training sessions, technology demonstrations and employee recognitions from leaders across the DoD including U.S. Army Materiel Command, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller), and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

