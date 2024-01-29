Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Audit Summit

    Army Audit Summit

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Matt Leonard 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    Ms. Amanda McCoy, U.S. Army Financial Management Command; Lt. Col. James Prendergast, HQDA Dep. Chief of Staff / G-9; Mr. Mark Watson, National Guard Bureau; and Mr. David Holly, U. S. Army Installation Management Command discuss Audit Acceleration Teams during the 2023 Army Annual Audit Summit in Washington Dec. 13, 2023. The two-day summit featured audit-related presentations, training sessions, technology demonstrations and employee recognitions from leaders across the DoD including U.S. Army Materiel Command, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller), and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
