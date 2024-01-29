Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flyers Fueling the Fight

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, practiced agile combat employment alongside other support agencies, Gowen Field, Idaho, Feb. 1-2, 2024. The IDANG pilots also conducted combat search and rescue with support from the Idaho Army National Guard’s UH-60 Black Hawks out of Gowen Field, Navy EA-18G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 135 in Washington, the 266th Range Squadron, an IDANG tenant unit located at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver to increase survivability while generating combat power. This joint exercise focused on testing command and control capabilities and concepts of operation while generating air power from different locations, all at a moment's notice.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8224519
    VIRIN: 240202-Z-VT588-1523
    Resolution: 7949x4968
    Size: 9.55 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flyers Fueling the Fight, by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flyers Fueling the Fight: IDANG pilots refuel A-10s during training exercise

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    A-10
    C-130
    twin falls

