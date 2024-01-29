Flyers Fueling the Fight

The 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, practiced agile combat employment alongside other support agencies, Gowen Field, Idaho, Feb. 1-2, 2024. The IDANG pilots also conducted combat search and rescue with support from the Idaho Army National Guard’s UH-60 Black Hawks out of Gowen Field, Navy EA-18G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 135 in Washington, the 266th Range Squadron, an IDANG tenant unit located at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard. ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver to increase survivability while generating combat power. This joint exercise focused on testing command and control capabilities and concepts of operation while generating air power from different locations, all at a moment's notice.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

