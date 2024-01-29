Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Two U.S Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, sit on the flightline over drill weekend at Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 4, 2024. The C-130s have recently had new NP 200 propellers installed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:51
    This work, February RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing, by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw

