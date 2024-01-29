Walter Reed Cardiology Service observes Wear Red Day, American Heart Month

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Directorate of Medicine/Cardiology Service’s staff members come together Feb. 2, 2024, wearing red in observance of National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month.

    TAGS

    medicine
    Walter Reed
    cardiology
    American Heart Month
    Wear Red Day

