Walter Reed Cardiology Service observes Wear Red Day, American Heart Month

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Directorate of Medicine/Cardiology Service’s staff members come together Feb. 2, 2024, wearing red in observance of National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month.
Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:35
