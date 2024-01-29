Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing to Assume Responsibility

    ITALY

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, incoming Command Sgt. Maj. for United States Army Garrison Italy, reviews his assumption of responsibility (AOR) script with his new staff on February 2, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8221558
    VIRIN: 240202-A-LJ797-1038
    Resolution: 2606x3909
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing to Assume Responsibility, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy

