Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Keen Edge 24 Begins

    Exercise Keen Edge 24 Begins

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    United States Forces Japan

    Members of United States Forces Japan, Japan Joint Staff, and Australian Defence Force coordinate plans during Exercise Keen Edge 24 at the Bilateral Joint Operations Coordination Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 1, 2024. Historically a bilateral JJS and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise that allows the United States and Japan to practice coordination procedures, this iteration will also include the participation of Australia for the first time, further highlighting the multinational commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. KE24 is scheduled to continue through to Feb. 8, one of many annual U.S.-Japan operations and exercises that increases readiness to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies, maintaining the Alliance as a credible deterrence in an increasingly complex threat environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 22:57
    Photo ID: 8220924
    VIRIN: 240201-M-UY543-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Keen Edge 24 Begins, by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFJ
    US-Japan Alliance
    ADF
    JJS
    KE24
    Keen Edge 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT