Exercise Keen Edge 24 Begins

Members of United States Forces Japan, Japan Joint Staff, and Australian Defence Force coordinate plans during Exercise Keen Edge 24 at the Bilateral Joint Operations Coordination Center on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 1, 2024. Historically a bilateral JJS and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise that allows the United States and Japan to practice coordination procedures, this iteration will also include the participation of Australia for the first time, further highlighting the multinational commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. KE24 is scheduled to continue through to Feb. 8, one of many annual U.S.-Japan operations and exercises that increases readiness to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies, maintaining the Alliance as a credible deterrence in an increasingly complex threat environment.

