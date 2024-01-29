U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Gist, an avionics test station and components specialist with the 175th Maintenance Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, poses for a photo, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 26, 2024. Gist represented the avionics test station and components career field in this photo as a part of the I Am The Mission initiative to showcase different positions for Maryland National Guard members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8220519 VIRIN: 240125-Z-JL079-1005 Resolution: 3302x4623 Size: 9.24 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 175th MXS Tech. Sgt. Gist, by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.