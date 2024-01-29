Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th MXS Tech. Sgt. Gist

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Gist, an avionics test station and components specialist with the 175th Maintenance Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, poses for a photo, Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland, Jan. 26, 2024. Gist represented the avionics test station and components career field in this photo as a part of the I Am The Mission initiative to showcase different positions for Maryland National Guard members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Batchelor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8220519
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-JL079-1005
    Resolution: 3302x4623
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th MXS Tech. Sgt. Gist, by SSgt Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Avionics
    MANG
    175th Air Wing
    175th Maintenence Squadron

