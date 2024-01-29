CNO Hosts Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations for Formal Counterpart Visit

WASHINGTON (Feb. 1, 2024) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo for an office call at the Pentagon, Feb. 1. During the counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

