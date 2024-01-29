He traded skates for scrubs, but the competitive fire still burns hot. Meet Combat Medic SPC Bradley Burdick, one of six warriors forming the IACH Team ready to dominate the Best Leader/Best Squad Competition in April. Burdick's not your average Army medic. He grew up on the battlefield of team sports - football, baseball, tennis, hockey ... you name it, he played it. His hockey coach's words still echo in his ears: "You can't control talent, but you can control how hard you work."

Despite his extensive experience in various sports, Burdick admits to having some reservations. The obstacle course in the upcoming competition appears daunting, especially considering Burdick's lack of proficiency in rope climbing. Recognizing that technique is more crucial than sheer strength, he acknowledges the need for significant improvement in this particular skill.



Add a twist: fatherhood just entered the battlefield. Balancing newborn cuddles with rigorous training throws his schedule off balance. This champion will need to find a way to close the gap and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with his team.

Will Burdick conquer his rope nemesis and lead his team to victory? Witness the sweat, the grit, and the unbreakable spirit of this new dad.



Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:07 Photo ID: 8219786 VIRIN: 240201-O-JU906-4831 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 598.24 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Competition is His Oxygen, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.