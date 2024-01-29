U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Williams, 512th Airlift Wing Public Affairs superintendent, captures Dover's first snowfall of the season on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2024. The base recorded over an inch of snow overnight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Rossi)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:09
|Photo ID:
|8219770
|VIRIN:
|240116-F-NJ324-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover's First Snowfall Captured by Public Affairs Craftsman, by SrA John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
