Dover's First Snowfall Captured by Public Affairs Craftsman

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Williams, 512th Airlift Wing Public Affairs superintendent, captures Dover's first snowfall of the season on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2024. The base recorded over an inch of snow overnight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Rossi)

